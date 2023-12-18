German Chancellor Scholz tests positive for COVID, visit by new Slovak leader canceled

FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Scholz wrote on the social media platform X that he was experiencing few symptoms on Monday and "counting on a mild case.” (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP, File) AFP or licensors

By The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 6:07 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 6:42 am.

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and the government said a visit by Slovakia’s new prime minister had to be canceled as a result.

Scholz wrote on social media platform X that “with few symptoms, I am counting on a mild case.” Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said the chancellor was in his office and communicating by phone and videoconference but would not perform any public duties on Monday and Tuesday.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was scheduled to meet Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday, and the visit had to be canceled, Hebestreit said.

It is not yet clear whether Scholz will be able to lead a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday in person, he added.

Scholz, who is 65, received a COVID-19 booster shot this year, Hebestreit said.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

0m ago

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges...

10h ago

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

1h ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

38m ago

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

0m ago

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges...

10h ago

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

1h ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

12h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

19h ago

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
2:14
Cargo ships under attack in the Red Sea
Cargo ships under attack in the Red Sea

Tensions from the war between Israel and Hamas are having ripple effects in the Red Sea. Caryn Ceolin with why some of the world’s biggest shipping companies are pausing their journeys through a critical route for international trade.

2:16
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag

Israel says its troops opened fire on three hostages in Gaza as they held up a white flag and called out for help in Hebrew. Caryn Ceolin with the findings of a preliminary investigation into the accidental killings.
More Videos