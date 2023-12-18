Germany’s economy seen shrinking again in the current quarter as business confidence declines

FILE - A woman pushes a small shopping cart outside a discount market in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Germany's economy is likely to shrink again slightly in the current fourth quarter, the country's central bank said Monday, while a survey showed business confidence in Europe's biggest economy retreating unexpectedly. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 7:49 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 7:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy is likely to shrink again slightly in the current fourth quarter, the country’s central bank said Monday, while a survey showed business confidence retreating unexpectedly.

Europe’s biggest economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter after growing by the same amount in the previous three-month period, according to official figures.

The Bundesbank said in its monthly report that “real gross domestic product in Germany is likely to decline again slightly in the fourth quarter of 2023” as a result of weak performances in industry and construction

Two consecutive quarters of contraction is a common definition of recession, though the economists on a panel that declares recessions in the eurozone use a broader set of data, including employment figures.

Germany is the only major economy expected to shrink this year, according to the International Monetary Fund, which foresees a decline of 0.5%. The German government has forecast a decline of 0.4%.

The economy has been weighed down by high energy prices, global economic weakness and interest rate hikes to fight inflation. Those problems recently have been joined by a home-grown budget crisis that forced the government to draw up a package of measures to cut subsidies and some spending to comply with Germany’s tight self-imposed restrictions on running up debt.

Germany has also been grappling with other issues such as an aging population, lagging use of digital technology in business and government, excessive red tape that holds back business launches and public construction projects, and a shortage of skilled labor.

Also on Monday, the Ifo Institute said that its closely watched business confidence survey declined from 87.2 points in November to 86.4 this month. That defied economists’ expectations of a slight increase to 87.7.

Managers’ view of both their current situation and the outlook for the next six months darkened. The survey is based on monthly responses from about 9,000 businesses across various sectors.

“The fiscal woes of the last month have clearly left their mark on the German economy, with the country’s most prominent leading indicator today showing just how difficult it will be for the economy to bounce back,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

9m ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

1h ago

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

3h ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

9m ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

1h ago

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

3h ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

13h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

14h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

14h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

20h ago

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos