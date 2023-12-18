Gildan chair Donald Berg says CEO change a careful and deliberate process

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 18, 2023 7:02 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 7:12 am.

MONTREAL — Gildan Activewear Inc. says its plan to replace co-founder Glenn Chamandy as chief executive was a multi-year, careful and deliberate process that included him at appropriate times.

Chamandy said last week that he was terminated without cause after four decades with the company, including nearly 20 years as president and chief executive. Several large shareholders have called for him to be reinstated.

In a statement, Gildan chair Donald Berg says the company’s succession planning resulted in a well thought out rationale for the board’s unanimous decision to appoint Vince Tyra as the new CEO. 

The comments by Berg came as Gildan announced an agreement with Coliseum Capital Management that will see the investment firm support the company’s board nominees for its 2024 and 2025 annual meetings.

Coliseum holds a 6.6 per cent stake in Gildan, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv. In connection with its support agreement with Gildan, the investment firm plans to increase its holdings in the company.

Chris Shackelton, a co-founder and managing partner of Coliseum, was also appointed to Gildan’s board of directors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

1h ago

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges...

10h ago

Relief for drivers as downtown construction work pauses for winter break
Relief for drivers as downtown construction work pauses for winter break

Some relief for drivers dealing with road closures and detours throughout the downtown core. After three weeks of lane restrictions, the City says construction work on the southbound lanes of University...

59m ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

33m ago

Top Stories

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

1h ago

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges...

10h ago

Relief for drivers as downtown construction work pauses for winter break
Relief for drivers as downtown construction work pauses for winter break

Some relief for drivers dealing with road closures and detours throughout the downtown core. After three weeks of lane restrictions, the City says construction work on the southbound lanes of University...

59m ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

12h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

19h ago

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
2:14
Cargo ships under attack in the Red Sea
Cargo ships under attack in the Red Sea

Tensions from the war between Israel and Hamas are having ripple effects in the Red Sea. Caryn Ceolin with why some of the world’s biggest shipping companies are pausing their journeys through a critical route for international trade.

2:16
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag

Israel says its troops opened fire on three hostages in Gaza as they held up a white flag and called out for help in Hebrew. Caryn Ceolin with the findings of a preliminary investigation into the accidental killings.
More Videos