Heavy December rainfall across Quebec leads to flooding fears, evacuations

People walk past holiday decorations in Place d'Armes, in Montreal, as Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for the city, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Heavy rain across Quebec has officials to monitoring rising water levels in the provincial capital area and ordering residences to evacuate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 18, 2023 5:45 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 5:56 pm.

QUEBEC — Heavy rain across Quebec has officials monitoring rising water levels in the provincial capital region and ordering evacuations in some areas.

Quebec City police say about 20 homes were evacuated in the city’s northeast corner, near Lac des Petites Îles.

Media reports said about 200 residences were evacuated near the Montmorency River north of Quebec City in Ste-Brigitte-de-Laval.

Joshua Ménard-Suarez, spokesman for Quebec’s civil service office, couldn’t confirm the total number of people forced from their homes but said the majority of the evacuations were ordered as a preventive measure.

He said water levels should reach their peak Monday evening and begin to descend as quickly as they rose.

Environment Canada says up to 80 millimetres of rain was expected in some regions of the province.

Roughly 68 millimetres had fallen in Montreal by 10 a.m., which was already a record for a single day of rainfall in December.

Meteorologist Michèle Fleury says the previous one-day rainfall record in Montreal for the month was recorded on Dec. 11, 2003, when 51 mm of rain fell on the city. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week, but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout...

2h ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

2h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

7h ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

2h ago

