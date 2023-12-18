In the news today: RCMP issues warning about online extremism among young Canadians

The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 18, 2023 4:15 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the last five days.

The Mounties say five Canadian youth have been arrested in terror-related cases since June.

Jewish and Muslim leaders across Canada have reported an increase in hate-motivated attacks since the terrorist attacks launched by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, and the massive military response by Israel in Gaza.

Earthquakes Canada receives hundreds of reports in B.C. after 4.9 magnitude quake

Earthquakes Canada says a 4.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday afternoon and public reports poured in from hundreds of kilometres away from the event’s epicentre.

John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, says people over a “very wide region” of the province have reported feeling the earthquake, which hit just before 3:30 in the afternoon.

Cassidy says the quake was felt by people across northern and central Vancouver Island, and as far away as Kelowna, more than 350 kilometres from the quake’s epicentre.

He says it hit a remote region about 222 kilometres north-northwest of Vancouver.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Companies facing forced emissions reporting

It’s getting harder for companies to hide their dirty secrets.

Regulators around the world are increasingly forcing them to disclose their carbon emissions, along with other key climate change considerations such as how much financial risk they face.

Momentum is building as the rising dangers from wildfires, droughts and floods become harder to ignore, and as the alphabet soup of disclosure regimes get boiled down to clear international standards on the key questions companies most need to answer.

But while both the need and the path forward are getting increasingly clear, experts say Canada is falling behind.

Letters take issue with pronouns in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints this summer before it implemented a rule that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

The complaints, obtained by The Canadian Press through access-to-information legislation, contain emails and letters from June and July showing people had concerns with pronouns, sexual education and Pride activities in school.

Most of the complainants urged the province follow the New Brunswick government, which implemented parental consent over pronouns before Saskatchewan did.

One complainant wrote that they felt their child can be easily manipulated, and that there should be a “God week” if there is a “Pride week.”

First Nations policing on the rise in Canada

The Tsuut’ina (soo-TIH’-nuh) police service near Calgary is part of a growing trend.

The First Nation’s police force uses a community-policing model to try to meet the needs of those who live there.

Nationwide, there are close to 40 First Nations forces.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised his government will bring forward a new First Nations policing law.

Tims reviving dutchie to mark 60th anniversary

Tim Hortons is bringing back one of its original doughnuts to mark its upcoming 60th anniversary.

The fast-food chain says the dutchie is making its return on Jan. 10.

The sweet, square-shaped doughnut with raisins was one of the original treats Tims sold when it opened in 1964 but was phased out in the early two-thousands.

As part of its anniversary plans, Tims says it will bring back three other retro doughnuts, though it’s keeping which ones under wraps for now.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges...

9h ago

Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

A man has suffered serious injuries from a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard,...

6h ago

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

22h ago

Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire
Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire

A young child was found without vital signs at a fire in Hamilton early Sunday morning. Firefighters say they were called to a townhouse complex at 25 Towercrest Drive on Hamilton’s central mountain...

15h ago

Top Stories

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges...

9h ago

Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

A man has suffered serious injuries from a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard,...

6h ago

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

22h ago

Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire
Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire

A young child was found without vital signs at a fire in Hamilton early Sunday morning. Firefighters say they were called to a townhouse complex at 25 Towercrest Drive on Hamilton’s central mountain...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

17h ago

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
2:14
Cargo ships under attack in the Red Sea
Cargo ships under attack in the Red Sea

Tensions from the war between Israel and Hamas are having ripple effects in the Red Sea. Caryn Ceolin with why some of the world’s biggest shipping companies are pausing their journeys through a critical route for international trade.

2:16
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag

Israel says its troops opened fire on three hostages in Gaza as they held up a white flag and called out for help in Hebrew. Caryn Ceolin with the findings of a preliminary investigation into the accidental killings.
2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

More Videos