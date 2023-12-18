Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

stabbing suspect
Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end on Dec. 14, 2023. Photo/TPS handout

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 18, 2023 6:45 am.

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city’s east end last week.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 for reports of an assault.

Investigators say two men got into an argument when one man stabbed the other man multiple times. Paramedics told CityNews the man was stabbed in the neck several times and rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released photos of a suspect and are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

The man is described as 18 to 22 years old, five foot seven inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black balaclava, red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

0m ago

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges...

10h ago

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

1h ago

Relief for drivers as downtown construction work pauses for winter break
Relief for drivers as downtown construction work pauses for winter break

Some relief for drivers dealing with road closures and detours throughout the downtown core. After three weeks of lane restrictions, the City says construction work on the southbound lanes of University...

1h ago

