Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city’s east end last week.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 for reports of an assault.

Investigators say two men got into an argument when one man stabbed the other man multiple times. Paramedics told CityNews the man was stabbed in the neck several times and rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released photos of a suspect and are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

The man is described as 18 to 22 years old, five foot seven inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black balaclava, red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.