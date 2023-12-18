Maryland Stadium Authority approves a lease extension for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards

FILE - Oriole Park at Camden Yards is seen in an aerial photo June 27, 2020, in Baltimore. A long-term agreement between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority for a new lease at Camden Yards is moving forward for a vote by state officials next week, Gov. Wes Moore announced. The agreement is slated to go before the Maryland Stadium Authority on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Noah Trister, The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 11:03 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 11:12 am.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Stadium Authority approved a lease extension for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Monday in one of the final steps formalizing a long-term agreement between the team and the state.

The deal was set to go before the state’s Board of Public Works — a three-member board chaired by the governor — later in the day.

The Orioles’ lease at Camden Yards expires at the end of the year. In September, the team announced a new 30-year deal to stay in the ballpark, and the governor’s office released details of a memorandum of understanding involving the team, the Stadium Authority and Gov. Wes Moore.

Bill Ferguson, the president of the state senate, expressed concerns earlier this month over the development rights agreement that was part of the deal. Ferguson supported the new plan ironed out since then.

The deal extends the lease for 30 years, with an option to end it after 15 if the team does not receive approval from state officials for development plans next to the ballpark. The Orioles would have until the end of 2027 to reach an agreement on that land redevelopment.

Last year, the state increased bond authorization for M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, and Camden Yards. The measure allowed borrowing of up to $600 million for renovations at each stadium. The lease extension enables access to the funds for Camden Yards. The Ravens already have announced specific renovation plans for their venue.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com

Noah Trister, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured and a number of residents are without power after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

59m ago

Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA
Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening. A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially...

2h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

1h ago

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

3h ago

Top Stories

Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured and a number of residents are without power after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

59m ago

Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA
Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening. A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially...

2h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

1h ago

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

16h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

17h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

17h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos