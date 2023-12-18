Suspects sought in Oakville robbery arrested after fleeing officers, crashing vehicle into cruisers: police

Halton police
A Halton police cruiser is seen in this image. Photo courtesy: Flickr.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted December 18, 2023 9:53 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 9:57 am.

Five people are under arrest after a vehicle crashed into police cruisers while fleeing officers following a robbery in Oakville, police say.

According to Halton Regional Police, officers tried to stop a vehicle at the QEW off-ramp at Brant Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the five suspects in the vehicle were being sought in a robbery that occurred at a Shoppers Drug Mart.

The driver in the vehicle did not stop and allegedly rammed into two police cruisers.

The suspects tried to flee on foot but were chased by officers and arrested shortly thereafter.

Police say an officer used a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) on one of the suspects during the arrest.

No injuries were reported.

Police say three of the accused are “young persons” but didn’t provide their ages.

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

1h ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

3h ago

Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA
Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening. A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially...

1h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

7m ago

