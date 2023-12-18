Suspects sought in Oakville robbery arrested after fleeing officers, crashing vehicle into cruisers: police

Five people are under arrest after a vehicle crashed into police cruisers while fleeing officers following a robbery in Oakville, police say.

According to Halton Regional Police, officers tried to stop a vehicle at the QEW off-ramp at Brant Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the five suspects in the vehicle were being sought in a robbery that occurred at a Shoppers Drug Mart.

The driver in the vehicle did not stop and allegedly rammed into two police cruisers.

The suspects tried to flee on foot but were chased by officers and arrested shortly thereafter.

Police say an officer used a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) on one of the suspects during the arrest.

No injuries were reported.

Police say three of the accused are “young persons” but didn’t provide their ages.