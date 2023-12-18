Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who stabbed someone several times in the back in Scarborough last October.

Officers were called to the Kingston and Galloway roads area on Wednesday, October 25 at around 6 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say a man approached the victim from behind and stabbed them numerous times before fleeing.

The victim was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not revealed the gender of the victim, or revealed if the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the incident.

The suspect is described as 30 to 35 years old, between five foot eight and five foot ten with a slim build and black hair.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweater, gray pants, black rimmed glasses and dark coloured boots.