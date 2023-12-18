Relief for drivers as downtown construction work pauses for winter break

Southbound University Avenue
Southbound University Avenue is reduced to a single lane between College Street and Queen Street West due to construction. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted December 18, 2023 6:19 am.

Some relief for drivers dealing with road closures and detours throughout the downtown core.

After three weeks of lane restrictions, the City says construction work on the southbound lanes of University Avenue will pause for a winter break at the end of the day on Dec. 18. Work is expected to resume in early February.

While restrictions on southbound vehicular traffic will be lifted, upgrade work on the protected cycling track continues and cyclists are encouraged to use alternate routes on Beverly, Elizabeth or Bay Streets.

Ontario Line work continues on the northbound side of University Avenue with just two northbound lanes open from Queen Street West to Armoury Street until at least 2026.

Regular traffic has also resumed on Bloor Street West from Spadina Avenue and Avenue Road as part of the planned winter shutdown. One lane of vehicular traffic and a protected cycle track will remain open in each direction until infrastructure work resumes again next spring.

Traffic is also moving again on Adelaide Street between York and Yonge Streets as work related to the Ontario Line forced an almost weeklong closure of the Bay and Adelaide intersection. Intermittent closures will still be needed for paving and lane markings while work on Adelaide Street continues for new streetcar tracks between York and Victoria Streets.

