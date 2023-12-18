San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding cease-fire

By Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 3:16 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 3:27 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco prosecutors on Monday began charging 80 protesters who last month blocked traffic for hours on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge while demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

The protest came as San Francisco was hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Seventeen people appeared in court on Monday to face charges of false imprisonment, refusing to comply with a peace officer, unlawful public assembly, refusing to disperse and obstruction of street, sidewalk or other place open to public. Their arraignments were continued to February.

Hundreds of demonstrators holding signs that read “Biden: Ceasefire Now” and “Free Free Palestine” and “Drop the Charges!” held a news conference outside the court before the arraignments of those charged began.

Aisha Nizar, of the Palestinian Youth Movement, said she was among those who were arrested and charged but doesn’t plan to stop demonstrating.

“We are more resolute in our demands for a cease-fire than ever,” Nizar said outside the court.

About 200 protesters participated in the demonstration during the global trade summit, and blocked all lanes of traffic into San Francisco on the bridge’s upper deck, with some drivers tossing their keys into the bay. Dozens of them were arrested and 29 vehicles were towed. Protesters demanded that Biden call for an immediate cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The demonstrators charged will be arraigned in batches throughout the week, prosecutors said.

“While we must protect avenues for free speech, the exercise of free speech cannot compromise public safety,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement announcing the charges. “The demonstration on the Bay Bridge that snarled traffic for hours had a tremendous impact on those who were stuck on the bridge for hours and required tremendous public resources to resolve.”

Protesters calling for a cease-fire have also blocked major roadways in cities including Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia. Police and prosecutors in those cities didn’t immediately respond to inquiries about whether arrests have been followed with charges.

A temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, which Qatar helped broker, was announced on Nov. 21 but the war resumed on Dec. 1 after talks to lengthen the truce collapsed.

The war started after Hamas broke through Israel’s high-tech “Iron Wall” on Oct. 7 and launched an attack that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead. Hamas also took nearly 240 people hostage.

More than 19,400 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza.

Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week, but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout...

53m ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

50m ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

6h ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

54m ago

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week, but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout...

53m ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

50m ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

6h ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

21h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

21h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

21h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos