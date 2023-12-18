Senator’s son appears in court on new homicide charge from crash that killed North Dakota deputy

This photo shows where the main entrance of the Sanford Health Emergency Department's vehicle and ambulance garage sustained damage Wednesday in connection with Ian Cramer driving away from the hospital in Bismarck, N.D., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Cramer, the son of Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, is in jail after allegedly crashing into a Mercer County sheriff's vehicle near Hazen and killing Deputy Paul Martin, 53. No one was injured at the hospital, according to Sanford Health Bismarck. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 4:35 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 4:42 pm.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer appeared in court Monday on a new homicide charge in connection with the crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy.

The judge did not change the $500,000 cash bond she set for him earlier this month. State District Court Judge Bobbi Weiler said she will schedule a preliminary hearing for Ian Cramer, who is in jail. His attorney said he is gathering information for a mental health evaluation.

Last week the judge approved new charges that upgraded Cramer’s initial manslaughter count to homicide while fleeing a peace officer in connection with the Dec. 6 death of Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin.

Cramer faces nine charges, including reckless endangerment and preventing arrest, related to the pursuit and crash.

The senator said in a statement that his son has “serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.” Ian Cramer’s mother had driven him to a Bismarck hospital over concerns about his mental health, police said. When she got out of the family’s SUV, her son took the wheel and crashed through a door to get out of an enclosed ambulance bay.

Authorities say he then fled from deputies who spotted him in Hazen, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Bismarck.

Cramer hit speeds of 100 mph (160 kph) and kept going even after a spiked device flattened two tires, according to court documents. More spikes were set up and Cramer swerved and then crashed head-on into Martin’s squad car, launching him about 100 feet (30 meters), authorities said.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press






