Serbia’s populist leader relies on his tested playbook to mastermind another election victory

FILE - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a major rally in front of the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 26, 2023. The populist leader has ruled the Balkan nation for more than a decade as both prime minister and president. After his populists won a weekend snap parliamentary election, Vucic seems set to tighten his already autocratic rule still further. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

By Dusan Stojanovic, The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 10:51 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 11:43 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Aleksandar Vucic likes nothing more than to win. Critics say he cheats, but Serbia’s president shows he just knows the job of remaining in power.

The populist leader has ruled the Balkan nation for more than a decade as both prime minister and president. After his populists won a weekend snap parliamentary election, Vucic seems set to tighten his already autocratic rule still further.

During a political career that spans more than 30 years, Vucic has morphed from being an extreme nationalist who supported an aggression against non-Serbs, to a regional player lauded by Western officials for keeping the Balkans relatively stable.

The 53-year-old comes across as both pro-European and pro-Russian. He says Serbia should join the European Union but then bashes the EU at every opportunity. He appointed Serbia’s first-ever gay prime minister but later banned a pride march.

“This was an absolute victory and I am extremely happy about it,” Vucic said late on Sunday after declaring the triumph of his populists in the snap vote.

Critics say Vucic will do anything to keep power as long as possible.

Since ousting a pro-Western government at an election in 2012, Vucic and his ruling populists have gradually taken control over all layers of power, the mainstream media, the state institutions and companies.

As in all the elections during Vucic’s time in power, Sunday’s poll was marred by reports of voting irregularities and complaints that his control over pro-government media and shadowy funds used to bribe voters gave his party an unfair advantage once again.

“Though technically well-administered and offering voters a choice of political alternatives, (the elections) were dominated by the decisive involvement of the President which together with the ruling party’s systemic advantages created unjust conditions,” international election observers said in a report published Monday.

Zoran Stojiljkovic, a political analyst, said that Vucic played the main role in “manipulating” the election.

“He simply created a doomsday atmosphere,” Stojiljkovic said “It is political blackmail: if my party and my coalition do not win, then I won’t be president, and then you create a political crisis and you seek overwhelming support.

“And he did it, having in mind the very passive and hypocritical position of the political West, which places far more importance on having a stabilocrat in power than on democratic values,” he said.

Serbia, the largest country to emerge from the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia after wars triggered by late strongman Slobodan Milosevic, has commanded the attention of both the United States and the European Union as the pivot for many problems in the volatile region.

With war raging in Ukraine, analysts say the EU has been careful not to push Serbia further away, even as Vucic refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow. The U.S. and EU have worked closely with Vucic to try to reach a deal in Serbia’s breakaway former province of Kosovo which declared independence in 2008 where tensions at the border have threatened regional stability.

During the wars in the 1990s, Vucic was one of the leaders of the ultranationalist Serbian Radical Party which advocated the creation of a “Greater Serbia” that would include territories in Croatia and Bosnia where minority Serbs live.

He was known for fiery speeches, including one in Serbia’s parliament where he said that for each Serb killed in the Bosnian war, 100 Bosnian Muslims must die. He later said that he didn’t mean it literally.

Vucic was Serbia’s information minister in the late 1990s, when media critical of Milosevic were slapped with heavy fines or shut down altogether. Vucic shifted away from ultranationalism to an alleged pro-EU stance on the eve of his return to power after an election in 2012.

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor at the time, was considered to be his patron, helping to burnish his image with EU officials.

___

Jovana Gec contributed.

Dusan Stojanovic, The Associated Press
















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured and a number of residents are without power after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

1h ago

Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA
Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening. A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially...

2h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

1h ago

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

3h ago

Top Stories

Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured and a number of residents are without power after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

1h ago

Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA
Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening. A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially...

2h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

1h ago

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

16h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

17h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

17h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos