Taiwan reports 2 Chinese balloons near its territory as China steps up pressure ahead of elections

FILE - Taiwan military vessels are seen in Keelung Harbor in Taiwan, on Aug. 4, 2022. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said a Chinese military surveillance balloon passed over the northern port city of Keelung Thursday night, Dec. 7, 2023, then continued travelling east before disappearing. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 3:09 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 3:12 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Two Chinese balloons flew north of Taiwan, the island’s Defense Ministry said Monday, as China increases pressure on the self-ruled territory it claims as its own ahead of a presidential election in January.

The balloons crossed the sensitive Taiwan Strait separating the island from China and were detected about 110 nautical miles (204 kilometers) northwest of the northern port city of Keelung on Sunday, the ministry said.

It was the second time this month Taiwan reported a Chinese balloon near its territory, after one crossed southwest of Keelung on Dec. 7.

China’s potential for using weather balloons to spy on other governments came into focus earlier this year, when the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, drawing China’s ire.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry did not say whether it suspected the balloon could have been used for spying.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment.

Beijing has increased pressure on Taiwan by sending military aircraft and warships near the island almost daily.

Taipei is preparing for a presidential election on Jan. 13. The front-runner, current Vice President William Lai of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, has been criticized by Beijing as a “separatist.”

Lai has said he wants to maintain peace and the status quo in relations with China.

Taiwan split from China amid civil war in 1949, but Beijing continues to regard the island of 23 million with its high-tech economy as Chinese territory and has been steadily upping its threat to achieve that goal by military force if necessary.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges...

7h ago

Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

A man has suffered serious injuries from a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard,...

5h ago

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

21h ago

Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire
Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire

A young child was found without vital signs at a fire in Hamilton early Sunday morning. Firefighters say they were called to a townhouse complex at 25 Towercrest Drive on Hamilton’s central mountain...

13h ago

Top Stories

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges...

7h ago

Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

A man has suffered serious injuries from a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard,...

5h ago

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

21h ago

Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire
Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire

A young child was found without vital signs at a fire in Hamilton early Sunday morning. Firefighters say they were called to a townhouse complex at 25 Towercrest Drive on Hamilton’s central mountain...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

16h ago

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
2:14
Cargo ships under attack in the Red Sea
Cargo ships under attack in the Red Sea

Tensions from the war between Israel and Hamas are having ripple effects in the Red Sea. Caryn Ceolin with why some of the world’s biggest shipping companies are pausing their journeys through a critical route for international trade.

2:16
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag

Israel says its troops opened fire on three hostages in Gaza as they held up a white flag and called out for help in Hebrew. Caryn Ceolin with the findings of a preliminary investigation into the accidental killings.
2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

More Videos