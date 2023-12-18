Snow, flurries on the way today as temperatures drop in GTA

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 18, 2023 8:39 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 8:52 am.

It’s a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening.

A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially icy and snowy evening commute, and there is a possibility we could be waking up to snow on the ground on Tuesday morning.

“Rain, switching over to snow as we head into this evening,” says CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai. “It is going to be slick driving tonight and into tomorrow.”

Monday’s guaranteed high of 6 C has already been reached as of 8 a.m. as cold air starts to move in leading to an overnight low of -4 C. Showers are expected to turn into wet flurries and then snow by the late evening.

Areas in the north part of the GTA could see as much as five centimetres of snow, with up to three centimetres possible in areas south of Highway 401.

Tuesday will see sun and cloud and a chance of flurries with a guaranteed high of -1 C. Things will return to the plus side for the rest of the work week with daytime highs hovering around 3 C.

CityNews weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says the late week warmup means the snow we see early this week won’t increase the chances of a white Christmas in the GTA with a calm and quiet forecast from midweek through to Christmas Eve.

“The temperatures are too mild throughout the week,” she says. “Any snow we might see is going to be melting.”

“Areas to the north and northwest of the GTA are certainly seeing the potentially for quite a bit of accumulation because we have squalls setting up along Georgian Bay.”

Environment Canada defines a white Christmas as having two or more centimetres of snow on the ground as of 7 a.m. Christmas day.

Thursday marks the official start of winter.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

7m ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

1h ago

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

3h ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

7m ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

1h ago

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

3h ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

13h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

14h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

14h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

20h ago

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos