Snow, flurries on the way today as temperatures drop in GTA

It’s a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening.

A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially icy and snowy evening commute, and there is a possibility we could be waking up to snow on the ground on Tuesday morning.

“Rain, switching over to snow as we head into this evening,” says CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai. “It is going to be slick driving tonight and into tomorrow.”

Monday’s guaranteed high of 6 C has already been reached as of 8 a.m. as cold air starts to move in leading to an overnight low of -4 C. Showers are expected to turn into wet flurries and then snow by the late evening.

Areas in the north part of the GTA could see as much as five centimetres of snow, with up to three centimetres possible in areas south of Highway 401.

Tuesday will see sun and cloud and a chance of flurries with a guaranteed high of -1 C. Things will return to the plus side for the rest of the work week with daytime highs hovering around 3 C.

CityNews weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says the late week warmup means the snow we see early this week won’t increase the chances of a white Christmas in the GTA with a calm and quiet forecast from midweek through to Christmas Eve.

“The temperatures are too mild throughout the week,” she says. “Any snow we might see is going to be melting.”

“Areas to the north and northwest of the GTA are certainly seeing the potentially for quite a bit of accumulation because we have squalls setting up along Georgian Bay.”

Environment Canada defines a white Christmas as having two or more centimetres of snow on the ground as of 7 a.m. Christmas day.

Thursday marks the official start of winter.