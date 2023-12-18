Trial set for North Dakota’s pursuit of costs for policing Dakota Access pipeline protests

FILE - Protestors demonstrating against the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline wade in cold creek waters confronting local police, near Cannon Ball, N.D., Nov. 2, 2016. A court fight over whether the federal government should cover North Dakota's $38 million in costs of responding to the lengthy protests of the Dakota Access oil pipeline years ago near its controversial river crossing will continue as a judge said the case is “ripe and ready for trial.” The trial is set to begin Feb. 15 in Bismarck. (AP Photo/John L. Mone, File) Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 1:31 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 1:43 pm.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A court fight over whether the federal government should cover North Dakota’s $38 million in costs of responding to the lengthy protests of the Dakota Access oil pipeline years ago near its controversial river crossing will continue as a judge said the case is “ripe and ready for trial.”

The state filed the lawsuit in 2019, seeking $38 million. The lawsuit’s bench trial was scheduled earlier this month to begin Feb. 15, 2024, in Bismarck before U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor, estimated to last 12-13 days.

Traynor on Wednesday denied the federal government’s motion for summary judgment to dismiss the case, and granted the state’s motion to find that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers “failed to follow its mandatory permitting procedures” for the protest activities on its land, among several rulings he made in his order.

Thousands of people gathered to camp and demonstrate near the pipeline’s controversial Missouri River crossing upstream of the Standing Rock Reservation. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has long opposed the pipeline due to the potential risk of the line breaking and contaminating the tribe’s water supply.

The Corps’ “abdication of the responsibility it undertook to maintain public safety at the protest site left North Dakota, at both the State and local level, with the entire burden to protect public safety and maintain law and order in the face of the brazen illegal conduct,” the state said in its 2019 complaint.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said negotiations continue with the federal government as the trial looms.

“This is an important and complicated and, now at this point, protracted matter,” he said Monday. “We’ve made our best assessment, not based on just what we can say with a straight face, but what we believe the law of the United States and the equities involved in this case merit, and we’re sticking to that.”

The protests, which drew international attention, lasted from roughly August 2016 to February 2017 and resulted in hundreds of arrests and subsequent criminal cases. The pipeline has been transporting oil since June 2017.

In 2017, the pipeline company donated $15 million to help cover the response costs, and the U.S. Justice Department also gave a $10 million grant to the state for reimbursement.

Former President Donald Trump denied a request from the state for the federal government to cover the costs through a disaster declaration.

A public comment period recently ended on the draft of a court-ordered environmental review of the pipeline’s river crossing. The process is key for the future of the pipeline, with a decision expected in late 2024. The document laid out options of denying the easement and removing or abandoning the line’s river segment, granting the easement with no changes or with additional safety measures, or rerouting the pipeline north of Bismarck.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout the...

23m ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

1h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

4h ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

Toronto police are investigating an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy downtown mall. A video shared online...

1h ago

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout the...

23m ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

1h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

4h ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

Toronto police are investigating an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy downtown mall. A video shared online...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

19h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

20h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

20h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos