US closes 2 rail crossings in Texas so agents can help process migrants

FILE - A migrant who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico to the U.S. works their way through and over concertina wire and box car barriers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Abbott is expected to sign into law sweeping new powers that allow police to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally and gives local judges authority to order them to leave the country.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Valerie Gonzalez And Paul J. Weber (mcallen, Texas), The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 3:34 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 3:42 pm.

U.S. authorities temporarily shut down two railroad border crossings in Texas on Monday to shift officers to helping process migrants, drawing warnings from rail operators that the temporary closures would hamper trade ahead of Christmas.

The decision by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to suspend operations at rail crossings in Eagle Pass and El Paso adds another tension point over immigration amid a struggle in Washington between the White House and Senate negotiators to reach a deal on border security.

At the same time, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was preparing to sign a new law that would give police sweeping new powers to arrest migrants on illegal entry and empower local judges to order them to leave the country.

“After observing a recent resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains, CBP is taking additional actions to surge personnel and address this concerning development, including in partnership with Mexican authorities,” the agency said in a statement.

Last month, CBP also closed down one of two international bridges in Eagle Pass for the same reason. Similar actions were taken in other busy parts of the border, including Lukeville, Arizona, and San Diego.

Union Pacific said the two crossings in Texas account for 45% of its cross-border business and urged the government to reopen the locations immediately. It said each day the border is closed would halt the movement of goods on nearly 4,500 rail cars.

“There isn’t enough capacity at our other four gateways to reroute them,” the company said in a statement.

Three months of big increases in illegal border crossings was followed in October by a 14% decrease, according to federal government data.

Throughout the weekend, senators and White House officials worked behind closed doors at the Capitol on a border security deal that Republicans in Congress are demanding in exchange for any help for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs.

The talks also focused on removing some migrants who have already been living in the U.S. without full legal status, and on ways to temporarily close the U.S.-Mexico border to some crossings if they hit a certain threshold. Arrests of migrants have topped 10,000 on some days.

“Trade is slowly coming to a standstill, and our law enforcement officers are exhausted ahead of a demoralizing holiday season that will keep them working overtime,” said Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican whose district includes Eagle Pass and a large swath of the Texas border. “If there were ever a time to sound the alarm, this would be it.”

____

Weber reported from Austin, Texas.

Valerie Gonzalez And Paul J. Weber (mcallen, Texas), The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week, but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout...

54m ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

50m ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

6h ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

54m ago

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week, but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout...

54m ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

50m ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

6h ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

21h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

21h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

21h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos