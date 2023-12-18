Officers praised for rescuing residents from house fire in Vaughan

Three officers are being praised for their bravery after rescuing multiple residents from a smoke-filled home during a house fire in Vaughan last week.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a garage fire at a home in the Langstaff Road and Ansley Grove area at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Once on scene, officers found that the entire garage was engulfed in flames and learned that one resident awoke to the smell of smoke in the house and was initially unable to get her husband out due to an illness.

York Regional Police Const. Nicola Foster located two elderly residents near the front door and escorted them outside while Const. Justin Carosi and Const. Joshua Hamilton entered the house to find the remaining resident.

Const. Carosi safely located that resident and was able to exit through the front door while Const. Hamilton evacuated the female resident to the backyard.

The residents of the home did not suffer serious injuries, and all three officers were treated for smoke inhalation. They’re expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire is not being investigated as suspicious.