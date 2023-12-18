Vladimir Putin has officially registered as a candidate for the Russian presidential election

Posted December 18, 2023 9:15 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 9:26 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday presented documents to Russia’s Central Election Commission to register as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

“He submitted them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media.

Supporters of Putin on Saturday formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

The nomination by a group of at least 500 supporters, under Russian election law, is mandatory for those running not on a party ticket. Independent candidates also need to gather at least 300,000 signatures of support from 40 regions or more.

The group that nominated Putin included top officials from the ruling United Russia party, prominent Russian actors and singers, athletes and other public figures.

Putin has used different tactics over the years. He ran as an independent in 2018 and his campaign gathered signatures. In 2012, he ran as a nominee of the Kremlin’s United Russia party, so there was no need for signatures.

Earlier this month, lawmakers in Russia set the country’s 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.

Under constitutional reforms that he orchestrated, Putin is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.

The tight control over Russia’s political system that he has established during 24 years in power makes his reelection in March all but assured. Prominent critics who could challenge him on the ballot are either in jail or living abroad, and most independent media have been banned.

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

1h ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

3h ago

Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA
Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening. A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially...

1h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

8m ago

