2 Guinean children are abandoned in Colombian airport as African migrants take new route to US

By Manuel Rueda And Astrid Suárez, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 7:53 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 7:56 pm.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two children from the West African nation of Guinea were abandoned in Bogota’s airport and taken into government custody this week after spending several days on their own in the international departures terminal, Colombian authorities said Tuesday.

Colombia’s national immigration department said the children, aged 10 and 13, had been travelling with separate groups and were left in the airport by their relatives earlier this month for reasons that have not been clarified.

The discovery of the two children comes as migrants from Africa increasingly use South American and Central American airports as stepping stones on the long route to the United States.

Last year, more than 12,000 Africans crossed the roadless Darien jungle between Colombia and Panama on their way north after taking flights to Brazil, according to statistics published by Panamanian officials.

But this year, the number of Africans making the grueling trek across the jungle fell by 25% as an air route that begins in Turkey and takes migrants to countries north of the Darien appears to have become more popular.

Colombian officials said the children found in Bogota’s airport this week had arrived on a direct flight from Istanbul and were planning to fly to El Salvador, from where migrants take connecting flights to Nicaragua, a country that allows people from most African nations to enter its territory without visas, after they pay a fine.

From Nicaragua, African migrants make their way overland to the United States, said Adam Isacson an immigration expert at the Washington Office on Latin America, a human rights group.

“Human smuggling networks are discovering that there are new ways to skip the Darien, for those who can pay,” Isacson said. “And they will continue to look for routes, even if they are complicated.”

In September, the International Organization for Migration said Cubans and Africans are increasingly arriving on flights to Nicaragua before heading to the United States.

The organization noted that the number of Africans crossing the Darien dopped by 65% in the first semester of 2023, while 19,000 migrants from Africa arrived in Honduras through its southern border with Nicaragua, a 550% increase from 2022.

Colombia lifted transit visa requirements in May for citizens of several African nations, including Guinea, as the nation’s first leftist government seeks to improve relations with African countries.

But there is no direct flight from Colombia to Nicaragua, which means that migrants headed there, must first stop in El Salvador, which allows African migrants to pass through its airport after they pay a $1,000 fee.

The director of Colombia’s child welfare institute said late Tuesday that the families of the two children who were abandoned at the airport had been contacted.

She did not specify what country the families were in but added that it would take some time to reunite the children with them.

Manuel Rueda And Astrid Suárez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

4h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

1h ago

TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit
TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit

If a deal is reached, the TTC could receive up to US$1 million. The equipment would be used for the Detroit People Mover system.

10m ago

Charges laid in 2022 Hamilton townhouse fire that killed four people
Charges laid in 2022 Hamilton townhouse fire that killed four people

The Hamilton Fire Department has laid charges against two tenants who survived a townhouse fire last December that killed four people. Two adults and two children died in the fire in Hamilton on Dec....

34m ago

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

4h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

1h ago

TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit
TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit

If a deal is reached, the TTC could receive up to US$1 million. The equipment would be used for the Detroit People Mover system.

10m ago

Charges laid in 2022 Hamilton townhouse fire that killed four people
Charges laid in 2022 Hamilton townhouse fire that killed four people

The Hamilton Fire Department has laid charges against two tenants who survived a townhouse fire last December that killed four people. Two adults and two children died in the fire in Hamilton on Dec....

34m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

5h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

5h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

3h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

7h ago

More Videos