At least 100 elephants die in drought-stricken Zimbabwe park, a grim sign of El Nino, climate change

In this photo supplied by IFAW, an elephant lies dead metres from a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Tuesday Dec. 5, 2023. At least 100 elephants have died in Zimbabwe's largest national park in recent weeks because of drought, their decaying carcases a grisly sign of what wildlife authorities and conservation groups say is the impact of climate change and the El Niño weather phenomenon. (Privilege Musvanhiri/IFAW via AP) © IFAW

By Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 9:10 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 9:12 am.

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At least 100 elephants have died in Zimbabwe’s largest national park in recent weeks because of drought, their carcasses a grisly sign of what wildlife authorities and conservation groups say is the impact of climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Authorities warn that more could die as forecasts suggest a scarcity of rains and rising heat in parts of the southern African nation including Hwange National Park. The International Fund for Animal Welfare has described it as a crisis for elephants and other animals.

“El Nino is making an already dire situation worse,” said Tinashe Farawo, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

El Nino is a natural and recurring weather phenomenon that warms parts of the Pacific, affecting weather patterns around the world. While this year’s El Nino brought deadly floods to East Africa recently, it is expected to cause below-average rainfall across southern Africa.

That has already been felt in Zimbabwe, where the rainy season began weeks later than usual. While some rain has now fallen, the forecasts are generally for a dry, hot summer ahead.

Studies indicate that climate change may be making El Ninos stronger, leading to more extreme consequences.

Authorities fear a repeat of 2019, when more than 200 elephants in Hwange died in a severe drought.

“This phenomenon is recurring,” said Phillip Kuvawoga, a landscape program director at the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which raised the alarm for Hwange’s elephants in a report this month.

Parks agency spokesperson Farawo posted a video on social media site X, formerly Twitter, showing a young elephant struggling for its life after becoming stuck in mud in a water hole that had partly dried up in Hwange.

“The most affected elephants are the young, elderly and sick that can’t travel long distances to find water,” Farawo said. He said an average-sized elephant needs a daily water intake of about 200 liters (52 gallons) .

Park rangers remove the tusks from dead elephants where they can for safekeeping and so the carcasses don’t attract poachers.

Hwange is home to around 45,000 elephants along with more than 100 other mammal species and 400 bird species.

Zimbabwe’s rainy season once started reliably in October and ran through to March. It has become erratic in recent years and conservationists have noticed longer, more severe dry spells.

“Our region will have significantly less rainfall, so the dry spell could return soon because of El Nino,” said Trevor Lane, director of The Bhejane Trust, a conservation group which assists Zimbabwe’s parks agency.

He said his organization has been pumping 1.5 million liters of water into Hwange’s waterholes daily from over 50 boreholes it manages in partnership with the parks agency. The 14,500-square-kilometer (5,600-square-mile) park, which doesn’t have a major river flowing through it, has just over 100 solar-powered boreholes that pump water for the animals.

Saving elephants is not just for the animals’ sake, conservationists say. They are a key ally in fighting climate change through the ecosystem by dispersing vegetation over long distances through dung that contains plant seeds, enabling forests to spread, regenerate and flourish. Trees suck planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

“They perform a far bigger role than humans in reforestation,” Lane said. “That is one of the reasons we fight to keep elephants alive.”

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press

Canada's annual inflation rate holds steady at 3.1% in November
Canada's annual inflation rate holds steady at 3.1% in November

Canada's annual inflation rate was unchanged last month, holding steady at 3.1 per cent as progress on tamping down price growth stalled. The November consumer price index report released Tuesday...

breaking

22m ago

Man charged, $1M in drugs seized after officers discover pill lab at Richmond Hill townhouse
Man charged, $1M in drugs seized after officers discover pill lab at Richmond Hill townhouse

A man is facing several charges after police discovered a drug lab at a Richmond Hill townhouse last week. In a release, York Regional Police said officers were called to a home near 16th Avenue and...

18m ago

School buses cancelled for parts of Durham Region due to winter weather
School buses cancelled for parts of Durham Region due to winter weather

The GTA wasn't walloped with as much snow as was predicted but most residents are still waking up to a couple centimetres on Tuesday morning. Despite the lack of snow on the roads, a sharp drop in the...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA
Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA

It was a mild and rainy start to the work week, but it felt a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with gusty flurries hitting parts of the Greater Toronto Area through the overnight and into Tuesday...

updated

2h ago

