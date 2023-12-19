2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a collision involving a school bus and an SUV.

Paramedics confirmed one occupant of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people in the SUV were sent to hospital, including one with critical injuries. The person with critical injuries was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The school bus had an adult driver and one child on board at the time of the crash. Both sustained minor injuries.

A school bus in a road side ditch following a fatal two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Dec. 19, 2023. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

The crash left the bus in a ditch on the east side of Heart Lake Road and the SUV in the ditch on the opposite side of the road.

There is no word on the cause of the collision.

Heart Lake Road is closed from Mayfield to Old School roads for the investigation.