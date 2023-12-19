Celine Dion doesn’t have control of her muscles, says her sister in new interview

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2023 1:19 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 1:26 am.

Celine Dion’s sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer doesn’t have control of her muscles in a new French-language interview.

Claudette Dion told “7Jours” that Celine is working hard to overcome her illness, a rare neurological disorder called “stiff person syndrome,” which affects an estimated one in a million people.

Claudette says the illness is not yet well understood by current medical science, noting that vocal cords are muscles too.

The 75 year-old says the Fondation Maman Dion, where she is CEO and spokesperson, receives numerous messages asking about Celine’s health and wellbeing.

Claudette Dion says she hopes her sister can return to the stage one day, but isn’t certain when that could happen.

The Quebec-born songstress announced her diagnosis in December 2022 after experiencing sudden severe muscle spasms that forced the cancellation of many tour dates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

9h ago

Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing
Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who stabbed someone several times in the back in Scarborough last October. Officers were called to the Kingston and Galloway roads area on Wednesday,...

7h ago

Winter weather travel advisory in effect as snow hits GTA
Winter weather travel advisory in effect as snow hits GTA

It was a mild and rainy start to the work week, but it felt a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a gusty flurries hitting parts of the Greater Toronto Area, where a travel advisory remains in...

4h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

6h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

9h ago

Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing
Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who stabbed someone several times in the back in Scarborough last October. Officers were called to the Kingston and Galloway roads area on Wednesday,...

7h ago

Winter weather travel advisory in effect as snow hits GTA
Winter weather travel advisory in effect as snow hits GTA

It was a mild and rainy start to the work week, but it felt a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a gusty flurries hitting parts of the Greater Toronto Area, where a travel advisory remains in...

4h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

6h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

9h ago

2:18
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams

Eye health can be an indicator of overall systemic health and eye exams can reveal a lot more than your prescription number. Dilshad Burman with why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams.

9h ago

1:17
Raptor's Achiuwa talks about his foundation 'What If Unlimited'
Raptor's Achiuwa talks about his foundation 'What If Unlimited'

Lindsay Dunn speaks with Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa about 'What If Unlimited' and his non-profit foundation holding its first week-long basketball camp in Nigeria back in 2022.

9h ago

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.
More Videos