Charges laid in 2022 Hamilton townhouse fire that killed four people

Hamilton fire respond to a three-alarm blaze that left four people dead, including two children. CHCH/ Jason Gaidola

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2023 7:35 pm.

The Hamilton Fire Department has laid charges against two tenants who survived a townhouse fire last December that killed four people.

Two adults and two children died in the fire in Hamilton on Dec. 29, 2022.

Ontario’s Fire Marshal has said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The fire department says the two tenants have been charged with two offences under the Fire Code, including disabling a smoke alarm.

They are also charged with failing to notify the landlord that an alarm in the unit was disconnected, was not operating or that the operation of an alarm in the unit was impaired.

If convicted, they could face of a fine of up to $50,000 for a first offence, up to a year in jail or both.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

4h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

1h ago

TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit
TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit

If a deal is reached, the TTC could receive up to US$1 million. The equipment would be used for the Detroit People Mover system.

8m ago

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

5h ago

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

4h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

1h ago

TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit
TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit

If a deal is reached, the TTC could receive up to US$1 million. The equipment would be used for the Detroit People Mover system.

8m ago

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

5h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

5h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

3h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

7h ago

More Videos