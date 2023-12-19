Chris Christie’s next book, coming in February, asks ‘What Would Reagan Do?’

This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "What Would Reagan Do? Life Lessons from the Last Great President" by Chris Christie with Ellis Henican. (Gallery Books via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 8:06 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 8:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, has a book coming out next year on the legacy of a GOP hero — former President Ronald Reagan.

Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint at Simon & Schuster, announced Tuesday that it will publish “What Would Reagan Do?: Life Lessons from the Last Great President” on Feb. 6.

“It’s amazing what how much Reagan was able to achieve by sticking to his principles and connecting on a human level with those around him,” Christie writes in the introduction. “Each chapter of this book is not only great history, it also contains a blueprint for bringing our country back to achieving big things at home and around the world.”

Christie’s previous books include “ Let Me Finish ” and “ Republican Rescue.”

The Associated Press

