Deadly blast in Guinea’s capital threatens gas shortages across the West African nation

In this image made from video, residents watch a plume of smoke from a burning oil depot, in Conakry, Guinea, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. An explosion and inferno at Guinea’s main fuel depot in the capital of Conakry has left several people dead or injured. Guinea’s presidency says the fire broke out at the Guinean Petroleum Company depot shortly after a massive explosion past midnight Sunday. (AP Photo) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Boubacar Diallo, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 11:52 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 11:56 am.

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Residents in Guinea’s capital on Tuesday woke up to rising costs of transportation after authorities closed gas stations as a major explosion and ensuing fire left several dead, hundreds injured and could now disrupt the supply of gas across the West African nation.

At least 14 people were killed, 178 injured and hundreds displaced by Monday’s blaze that followed an explosion at the country’s main fuel depot in the capital, Conakry, ripping through structures mostly in the Coronthie area that is home to some of the country’s poorest households.

The fire was contained nearly 24 hours after it started and other West African countries, including Senegal and Mali, sent teams to assist as authorities investigate the cause of the explosion.

Guinea relies on imported petroleum products, most of which are distributed from the destroyed depot, leading to fears of panic buying of the commodity. Authorities have closed most public places and halted operations of all gas stations and tankers while temporary shelters were provided for hundreds of people.

Hadja Diariou Diallo, who lived near the destroyed depot of the Guinean Petroleum Company, was forced to flee to safety in the suburbs of Conakry, but that meant leaving everything she had built behind, including the food business that sustained her family of 13.

“That place was my source of income,” Diallo said of the depot. “I passed by there every morning, sold the porridge and went to buy condiments to prepare (food) for my children. Now, I wonder how I am going to feed them,” she added.

Even fleeing comes at a great cost. Diallo says she ended up paying six times more than what she usually paid for a journey to the suburbs after the transport cost jumped to $32, from the $5 she regularly paid.

“A good part of my small savings has gone into transport,” she said.

Although the government alerted residents that “the electricity supply may potentially be affected by outages,” homes and facilities were still powered as the national power distribution company was still running on its fuel stock.

Across the capital, many residents offered to help in various ways: Some offered relief items for those displaced while others volunteered their vehicles to help transport valuables or offered accommodation to the displaced.

However, the gas shortages were already impacting the public transport system, which is heavily relied upon in the country.

“I wanted to go to Kaloum to see the state of my shop … but the taxi who used to charge me 10,000 Guinean Franc ($10.8) to reach Kaloum told me to pay 50,000 Guinean Franc ($54),” said Nouhan Touré, a 45-year-old trader. “I chose to stay at home and give the amount to my wife to go to the market,” he added.

____

Follow AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Boubacar Diallo, The Associated Press





Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

23m ago

Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say
Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say

Police are trying to identify suspects after allegedly stolen high-end vehicles were found in shipping containers in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to a private property in the area...

2h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

34m ago

Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville
Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision between an SUV and a...

14m ago

