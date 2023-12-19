Do more to address hate, Jewish groups say, as Ottawa youth faces explosives charges

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2023 2:07 pm.

OTTAWA — Jewish groups are calling for more to be done to address hate after the arrest of an Ottawa youth in an alleged plot against the Jewish community.

The RCMP confirms the youth arrested last week on terrorism charges has been charged with three additional offences after police executed a search warrant, including possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

Police say they found materials used for creating explosive substances, and a source close to the case says court information indicates the explosives were acetone and an oxidizer.

Jewish Federation of Ottawa interim CEO Sarah Beutel says in a statement that the charges are a staggering development of unchecked antisemitism, and school leaders and governments must address hate speech.

The federal public safety minister announced an additional $5 million in funding today for a temporary program to help communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes, citing a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says the Liberal government should have introduced long-promised online harms legislation by now.

