Man charged, $1M in drugs seized after officers discover pill lab at Richmond Hill townhouse

A man is facing several charges after police discovered a drug lab at a Richmond Hill townhouse last week.

In a release, York Regional Police said officers were called to a home near 16th Avenue and Bayview Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 for reports of unknown trouble.

Officers arrived and found a man inside a townhouse unit. Police allege a further investigation revealed the residence was being used as a secret drug lab that “was actively pressing hundreds of pills suspected to be oxycodone.”

Officers returned the next day with a search warrant and seized 23 kilograms of various powders, 781 litres of liquids, more than 34,000 and pill-making paraphernalia. Police also seized rounds of 9mm caliber ammunition.

The total street value of the drugs seized is more than $1 million, according to the police release.

Police say 35-year-old Richmond Hill resident Zoltan Mootoo is facing eight charges, including three counts of drug possession with the purpose of trafficking. Police say Mootoo was on probation and out on bail at the time of his arrest.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.