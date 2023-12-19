Man charged, $1M in drugs seized after officers discover pill lab at Richmond Hill townhouse

York police drug bust
York Regional Police arrested a man from Markham and seized more than $1 million in drugs after discovering a pill production lab at townhome in Richmond Hill. Police/handout

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 19, 2023 8:48 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 9:04 am.

A man is facing several charges after police discovered a drug lab at a Richmond Hill townhouse last week.

In a release, York Regional Police said officers were called to a home near 16th Avenue and Bayview Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 for reports of unknown trouble.

Officers arrived and found a man inside a townhouse unit. Police allege a further investigation revealed the residence was being used as a secret drug lab that “was actively pressing hundreds of pills suspected to be oxycodone.”

Officers returned the next day with a search warrant and seized 23 kilograms of various powders, 781 litres of liquids, more than 34,000 and pill-making paraphernalia. Police also seized rounds of 9mm caliber ammunition.

The total street value of the drugs seized is more than $1 million, according to the police release.

Police say 35-year-old Richmond Hill resident Zoltan Mootoo is facing eight charges, including three counts of drug possession with the purpose of trafficking. Police say Mootoo was on probation and out on bail at the time of his arrest.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's annual inflation rate holds steady at 3.1% in November
Canada's annual inflation rate holds steady at 3.1% in November

Canada's annual inflation rate was unchanged last month, holding steady at 3.1 per cent as progress on tamping down price growth stalled. The November consumer price index report released Tuesday...

breaking

24m ago

School buses cancelled for parts of Durham Region due to winter weather
School buses cancelled for parts of Durham Region due to winter weather

The GTA wasn't walloped with as much snow as was predicted but most residents are still waking up to a couple centimetres on Tuesday morning. Despite the lack of snow on the roads, a sharp drop in the...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA
Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA

It was a mild and rainy start to the work week, but it felt a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with gusty flurries hitting parts of the Greater Toronto Area through the overnight and into Tuesday...

updated

2h ago

Guilbeault to outline plan today to phase in electric-vehicle sales mandate
Guilbeault to outline plan today to phase in electric-vehicle sales mandate

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will outline today the details of his plan to eventually phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Canada. The electric-vehicle sales mandate regulations will...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canada's annual inflation rate holds steady at 3.1% in November
Canada's annual inflation rate holds steady at 3.1% in November

Canada's annual inflation rate was unchanged last month, holding steady at 3.1 per cent as progress on tamping down price growth stalled. The November consumer price index report released Tuesday...

breaking

24m ago

School buses cancelled for parts of Durham Region due to winter weather
School buses cancelled for parts of Durham Region due to winter weather

The GTA wasn't walloped with as much snow as was predicted but most residents are still waking up to a couple centimetres on Tuesday morning. Despite the lack of snow on the roads, a sharp drop in the...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA
Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA

It was a mild and rainy start to the work week, but it felt a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with gusty flurries hitting parts of the Greater Toronto Area through the overnight and into Tuesday...

updated

2h ago

Guilbeault to outline plan today to phase in electric-vehicle sales mandate
Guilbeault to outline plan today to phase in electric-vehicle sales mandate

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will outline today the details of his plan to eventually phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Canada. The electric-vehicle sales mandate regulations will...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

14h ago

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

14h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:18
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams

Eye health can be an indicator of overall systemic health and eye exams can reveal a lot more than your prescription number. Dilshad Burman with why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams.

16h ago

1:17
Raptor's Achiuwa talks about his foundation 'What If Unlimited'
Raptor's Achiuwa talks about his foundation 'What If Unlimited'

Lindsay Dunn speaks with Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa about 'What If Unlimited' and his non-profit foundation holding its first week-long basketball camp in Nigeria back in 2022.

16h ago

More Videos