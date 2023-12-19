German top court orders a repeat of 2021 national election in parts of Berlin due to glitches

FILE - People queue in front of a polling station in the Moabit district of Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court has ordered the 2021 national election to be partially repeated in the German capital because of severe glitches at many polling stations. The court ruled Tuesday that the election must be repeated in 455 of 2,256 constituencies in the state of Berlin, which is one of three German cities that is also a state.(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 4:58 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 6:13 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court on Tuesday ordered the 2021 national election to be partially repeated in the Berlin because of severe glitches at many polling stations in the capital.

The Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the election must be repeated in 455 of 2,256 precincts in the city. It largely upheld a decision by the parliament, which decided last year on a limited rerun with the votes of Chancellor OIaf Scholz’s three-party coalition, though it slightly widened the scope of the new vote.

The issue landed at the court after Germany’s main conservative opposition bloc complained, seeking a much more extensive rerun. The new vote must now be held within 60 days.

Although opinion polls now paint a very different picture from the results of the 2021 election, with two of three parties in the unpopular governing coalition far below their level in that vote, the rerun ordered Tuesday is much too limited to endanger the government’s majority and appears unlikely to have any other significant effects.

Berlin held four votes on Sept. 26, 2021: the German national election, a state election, a vote for the city’s 12 district assemblies and a local referendum. The Berlin Marathon, also held the same day, added to logistical difficulties.

Some polling stations ran out of ballot papers during the day and others received ones for the wrong district, leading to a large number of invalidated ballots.

Another issue was that exit polls were made public even though some voters who were waiting in line at the close of the polling stations at 6 p.m. were allowed to cast their ballots.

The state election held that day was completely rerun in February and resulted in a change of the local government, with conservative Kai Wegner replacing center-left Social Democrat Franziska Giffey as mayor. Berlin is one of three German cities that is also a state in its own right.

Voters were angered by the 2021 election chaos and what, by German standards, is a dysfunctional bureaucracy — in recent years, getting basic paperwork done in Berlin has often entailed lengthy waits even to get an appointment. The city has long defied clichés of German efficiency.

Germany’s next national election is due in the fall of 2025.

The Associated Press

