Gildan shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. renews call for CEO’s reinstatement

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2023 5:48 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 5:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Gildan Activewear Inc.’s largest shareholder is renewing its recent call to reinstate the company’s former chief executive.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd.’s head of research and Canadian equities portfolio manager says the shareholder stands “firmly” against the recent decision by Gildan’s board to terminate Glenn Chamandy.

Charles Nadim says his firm believes Chamandy remains best positioned to lead the Montreal apparel company into a major expansion while mentoring internal candidates as part of a thorough succession plan.

Nadim is asking Gildan’s board to acknowledge the recent opposition to Chamandy being removed from his CEO post and replaced by outsider Vince Tyra.

Shareholders Browning West LP and Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. have made similar requests of Gildan since Chamandy revealed earlier this month that he had been terminated without cause.

Gildan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An autoreply from Chamandy’s email referred media to past statements where he said it was “unfortunate” his vision for the company differed from that of some unnamed board members.

Financial markets data firm Refinitiv shows Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. had a roughly 7.2 per cent stake in Gildan at the end of September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

2h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

26m ago

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

3h ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

3h ago

