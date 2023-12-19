Guess Who co-founders seek to dismiss lawsuit from Cummings and Bachman

Burton Cummings, left, and Randy Bachman perform during a Canada's Walk of Fame fundraising event in Toronto on July, 18, 2019. A lawsuit filed by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman against two of their former band mates in the Guess Who is being called "a complete farce" by the musicians who are seeking to see it dismissed. Drummer Garry Peterson and bassist Jim Kale filed a motion earlier this month asking a Los Angeles court to throw out allegations they've infringed on the trademarks for the Winnipeg band. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

A lawsuit filed by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman against two of their former bandmates in the Guess Who is being called “a complete farce” by the musicians who are seeking to see it dismissed.

Drummer Garry Peterson and bassist Jim Kale filed a motion earlier this month asking a Los Angeles court to throw out allegations they’ve infringed on the trademarks for the Winnipeg band.

Both musicians, who are founding members of the original act, were sued in October by Cummings and Bachman who allege they have assembled a “cover band” to perform and release albums under the Guess Who name.

But Peterson and Kale say they’ve been using the name for decades and claim their former bandmates have waited too long to file the trademark suit. They argue the statute of limitations has expired.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Cummings and Bachman say in their original suit that the Guess Who today is not the band people knew for the hits “American Woman” and “These Eyes.” They claim Kale has not performed publicly with the current Guess Who iteration since 2016, while Peterson appears “infrequently.”

Former Guess Who singer Cummings and guitarist Bachman are seeking in excess of US$20 million in damages.

In their motion for a dismissal, Peterson and Kale allege that Bachman and Cummings are seeking control of the Guess Who because they’ve found that their solo names “do not have the same recognition and do not garner the same commercial demand as the Guess Who,” at least in the United States.

“Bachman and Cummings have tried to take the Guess Who name for themselves, despite having left the band decades ago and (Peterson and Kale) carrying on the band’s legacy,” the motion says.

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

45m ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

27m ago

Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend
Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend

With the holiday weekend rapidly approaching, Toronto Pearson International Airport is sharing some valuable, time-saving guidance for would-be travellers. Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater...

3h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

3h ago

