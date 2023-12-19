Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say

Police are trying to identify suspects after allegedly stolen high-end vehicles were found in shipping containers in Vaughan.

York Regional Police officers were called to a private property in the area of Keele and Malloy Streets near King Vaughan Road on Dec. 15.

Police say they were alerted by a vehicle-tracking company that traced two stolen vehicles to the address.

When police arrived, they found several shipping containers on the property.

“A search warrant was executed and investigators located 15 high-end vehicles, including the two that were initially tracked to that location,” police said in a release.

Police also say 14 of the vehicles were placed in shipping containers ready to be transported.

Investigators believe the vehicles were allegedly stolen between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 in Toronto, York Region and Peel Region.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working to contact the owners.