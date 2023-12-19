Ontario man who did not disclose HIV status to partners denied day, full parole

Johnson Aziga
Johnson Aziga, 67, appeared before a parole board panel last week and a written decision was released Monday. Photo: Police handout.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2023 4:11 pm.

An Ontario man who did not disclose his HIV-positive status to sexual partners has been denied day and full parole as the Parole Board of Canada noted his preoccupation with sex and pornography remains “entrenched” in his behaviour.

Johnson Aziga, 67, appeared before a parole board panel last week and a written decision was released Monday.

Aziga was found guilty in 2009 of two counts of first-degree murder as well as 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of attempted aggravated sexual assault.

The murder convictions were believed to be the first of their kind in Canada at the time. The court later also declared Aziga a dangerous offender, which comes with an indefinite sentence.

Aziga appealed, and earlier this year, Ontario’s top court overturned the murder convictions and replaced them with two manslaughter verdicts due to incorrect jury instructions. The court also set aside two aggravated assault convictions.

The appeal court ruled, however, that Aziga’s life sentence and dangerous offender designation should stand.

In its decision, the parole board panel said it weighed several mitigating and aggravating factors, with the consequences suffered by Aziga’s victims among the most significant aggravating factors.

The panel noted Aziga’s participation in sex offender rehabilitation programs and his engagement in his correctional plan but said he nonetheless continued to “migrate toward the collection and use” of pornography.

The panel pointed to an incident in July 2020, when Aziga was found “participating in inappropriate correspondence that involved circulating pictures of naked females.”

In August of this year, it said, correctional officers found a large amount of explicit pornography in his cell that he had made, categorized and bound in spiral books using the binding machine in the institution’s library.

The board said Aziga told them other offenders had given him magazines when they left the institution and he had been collecting the images since 2011 “as a coping mechanism.”

“Your sexual preoccupation appears to remain entrenched in your behaviour,” the panel wrote.

Aziga’s risk to reoffend is considered “substantial,” and he is deemed to pose a high risk of intimate partner violence, it said. Recent reports also indicate that Aziga appears reluctant to acknowledge his limitations or flaws, which may lead him to miss or minimize potential problems.

Mitigating factors included his sobriety since his arrest and his record of employment while in custody. 

In the end, the board deemed Aziga not ready for release in the community, saying the “next logical steps” would instead be for him to seek a transfer from his medium security facility to a minimum security one, as well as a series of escorted absences from the institution.

“Absent the gradual approach to release, your risk is not yet manageable,” it wrote.

Aziga learned he was HIV positive in 1996, and a doctor counselled him and his then-wife on safer sex practices, the document said. He and his wife separated in 1998, and between the spring of 2000 and fall of 2003, he had unprotected sex with 11 women without disclosing his HIV status, it said. 

Two of them died from complications related to HIV and five more were infected with the virus, it said.

Public health officials had ordered Aziga to disclose his condition, wear a condom during sexual activity and provide the names of his sexual partners since his diagnosis so they could be alerted, but he failed to do so, the parole board document said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

59m ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C, despite the wind chill being below that. The current...

6m ago

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

2h ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

59m ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C, despite the wind chill being below that. The current...

6m ago

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

2h ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

2h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

21h ago

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

4h ago

2:52
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors' Forward Precious Achiuwa about his foundation 'What If Unlimited' and how they are helping thousands of people around the world.

22h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

More Videos