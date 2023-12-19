Kenneth Law, man accused of selling deadly substances online, due back in court next month

Kenneth Law
Authorities in Ontario and across the world are investigating the alleged online operation run by Kenneth Law, the Mississauga, Ont., man accused of mailing a lethal substance to people at risk of self-harm. Insp. Simon James of York Regional Police speaks to the media during a press conference regarding the case of an Ontario man accused of selling a deadly substance online, in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2023 1:33 pm.

The case of an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people who later took their own lives is due back in court next month.

Kenneth Law briefly appeared in court by remote link Tuesday morning and his case was adjourned to Jan. 30.

Last week, police announced 14 new charges of second-degree murder against Law, in addition to his previous 14 charges of counselling and aiding suicide.

Police said all 28 charges relate to the same 14 alleged victims, who were between the ages of 16 and 36 and died in communities across Ontario.

Law’s lawyer has said his client would be pleading not guilty to all charges.

Police have alleged that Law, 58, ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

They believe more than 1,200 packages were sent out globally, and about 160 were sent in Canada.

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

1h ago

Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend
Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend

With the holiday weekend rapidly approaching, Toronto Pearson International Airport is sharing some valuable, time-saving guidance for would-be travellers. Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater...

1h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

2h ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

updated

1h ago

