Man accused of killing 4 university students in Idaho loses bid to have indictment tossed

FILE - Bryan Kohberger listens to arguments during a hearing, Oct. 26, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Late Friday, Dec. 15, a judge ruled that the grand jury indictment of Kohberger, who is charged with killing four University of Idaho students, was conducted properly and will stand. (Kai Eiselein/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)

By Rebecca Boone, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 3:28 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 3:43 pm.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The grand jury indictment of a man charged with killing four University of Idaho students was conducted properly and will stand, a judge has ruled.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near the university campus in Moscow, Idaho, last year. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted.

But earlier this year, Kohberger’s team of defense attorneys filed motions asking the judge to throw out the indictment, alleging that the prosecution improperly withheld evidence from grand jurors. Kohberger’s lawyers also said the jurors were biased and that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to justify the indictment. A document detailing the basis for some of the defense claims was sealed, and the judge closed the hearing on the matter to the public.

After reviewing transcripts, recordings and other evidence from the secret grand jury proceedings, Second District Judge John Judge rejected those arguments in a written ruling issued late Friday.

“The grand jury is not a trial jury. Its function is to screen whether or not there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial,” Judge wrote in documents uploaded to the state court website on Monday. He said the grand jury met that standard and the proceeding was held in accordance with Idaho case law and the state and federal constitutions.

In Idaho, grand jury proceedings are held in secret. Generally, the prosecutor presents evidence to the jurors, who have the power to call and question witnesses and seek other evidence. The grand jurors aren’t required to hear any evidence in favor of the defendant, and neither the defendant nor their attorney has to be informed of the proceeding.

Not all Idaho criminal cases are handled by grand juries. Often, prosecutors choose to utilize a preliminary hearing instead. Preliminary hearings are public, and defense attorneys are given a chance to present their own witnesses and evidence and challenge the case presented by the prosecutor. There are no juries in preliminary hearings — instead, a magistrate judge decides is there is enough evidence to justify the sending the case to district court for trial.

Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University, which is a short drive from the scene of the killings across the state border. He was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania, and the unusual details of the case have drawn widespread interest. Investigators pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video that they say links Kohberger to the slayings.

Rebecca Boone, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

55m ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C, despite the wind chill being below that. The current...

3m ago

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

2h ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

55m ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C, despite the wind chill being below that. The current...

3m ago

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

2h ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

2h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

21h ago

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

4h ago

2:52
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors' Forward Precious Achiuwa about his foundation 'What If Unlimited' and how they are helping thousands of people around the world.

22h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

More Videos