Members of a union representing German train drivers vote for open-ended strikes in bitter dispute

By Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 11:57 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 12:12 pm.

BERLIN (AP) — Members of a union representing German train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to stage open-ended strikes in a bitter dispute with the main national railway operator over working hours and pay, union leaders said Tuesday.

The GDL union said that 97% of members who voted in a ballot authorized fully fledged strikes at state-owned Deutsche Bahn, easily beating the 75% approval required. It said that turnout was more than 70%.

GDL already has staged two one-day “warning strikes,” a common tactic in German wage negotiations. But this dispute has escalated unusually fast. GDL’s chairman, Claus Weselsky, declared last month that negotiations with Deutsche Bahn had failed after only two rounds of talks.

Weselsky has said there will be no strikes before Jan. 8. He left open when and for how long members will strike after that.

“What is coming now will be more powerful, longer and harder for customers” than the walkouts so far, he said.

The central issue is the union’s call for shift workers’ hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 hours per week without a pay reduction, a demand at which employers so far have balked.

GDL argues that it would make working for the railway more attractive and help attract new recruits, while Deutsche Bahn says the demand can’t practically be fulfilled.

GDL is seeking a raise of 555 euros ($605) per month for employees plus a one-time payment of up to 3,000 euros to counter inflation. Deutsche Bahn has said that it made an offer that amounts to an 11% raise.

A dispute between Deutsche Bahn and a larger union — EVG, a bitter rival of the traditionally more combative GDL — was settled earlier this year after both sides accepted a proposal by arbitrators.

GDL’s strength among drivers, train attendants and some other railway personnel varies regionally, and some regional services run by private operators haven’t been affected by the dispute. Deutsche Bahn has run a much-reduced long-distance schedule during its previous strikes.

Last week, GDL reached a deal with Netinera, a group that includes several private operators of regional trains, that foresees a gradual move to a 35-hour week for shift workers. That would be reached at the beginning of 2028.

Weselsky pointed to that agreement as he announced the outcome of the ballot for strikes at the far bigger Deutsche Bahn. He said that GDL had committed itself to obtaining “comparable results” elsewhere.

“That means for all the companies we are still negotiating with: we will not let up in obtaining a similar result,” he said.

Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

23m ago

Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say
Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say

Police are trying to identify suspects after allegedly stolen high-end vehicles were found in shipping containers in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to a private property in the area...

2h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

34m ago

Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville
Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision between an SUV and a...

13m ago

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

23m ago

Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say
Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say

Police are trying to identify suspects after allegedly stolen high-end vehicles were found in shipping containers in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to a private property in the area...

2h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

34m ago

Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville
Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision between an SUV and a...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

17h ago

2:52
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors' Forward Precious Achiuwa about his foundation 'What If Unlimited' and how they are helping thousands of people around the world.

17h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:18
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams

Eye health can be an indicator of overall systemic health and eye exams can reveal a lot more than your prescription number. Dilshad Burman with why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams.

19h ago

More Videos