More than 2,000 mine workers extend underground protest into second day in South Africa

By The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 3:18 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 3:26 pm.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — More than 2,000 workers remained underground for a second day Tuesday in a protest over pay and benefits at a platinum mine in South Africa.

The mine is owned by Implats, which is one of the world’s biggest platinum miners. The firm has suspended work at the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine near the city of Rustenburg, and it calls the protest illegal.

Representatives from the National Union of Mineworkers went underground to meet with the workers but the protest “remains unresolved,” Implats said.

There were no immediate details on how much the workers are paid.

More than 2,200 workers began the protest, but 167 had returned to the surface by Tuesday night, Implats said. The workers are in two shafts at the mine in North West province, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the capital, Pretoria.

South Africa is by far the world’s largest platinum producer.

Such protests are not unusual. There were two recent underground protests at a gold mine in the city of Springs, near Johannesburg, in October and earlier this month. On both occasions, hundreds of workers remained underground for days amid allegations some were holding others hostage in a dispute over which union should represent them.

The Rustenburg area where the platinum mines are concentrated is the site of one of South Africa’s most horrific episodes. In 2012, police killed 34 miners in a mass shooting following a prolonged strike and days of violence at another platinum mine in nearby Marikana. Six mine workers, two police officers and two private security officers were killed in the days before the shootings.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

42m ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

25m ago

Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend
Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend

With the holiday weekend rapidly approaching, Toronto Pearson International Airport is sharing some valuable, time-saving guidance for would-be travellers. Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater...

3h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

3h ago

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

42m ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

25m ago

Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend
Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend

With the holiday weekend rapidly approaching, Toronto Pearson International Airport is sharing some valuable, time-saving guidance for would-be travellers. Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater...

3h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

20h ago

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

3h ago

2:52
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors' Forward Precious Achiuwa about his foundation 'What If Unlimited' and how they are helping thousands of people around the world.

20h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:18
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams

Eye health can be an indicator of overall systemic health and eye exams can reveal a lot more than your prescription number. Dilshad Burman with why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams.

22h ago

More Videos