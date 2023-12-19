Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2023 4:50 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,839.63, up 216.92):

TC Energy Corporation. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 33 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $52.55 on 12.7 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Up one cent, or 2.35 per cent, to $0.44 on 8.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 72 cents, or 1.71 per cent, to $42.85 on 6.4 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 94 cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $85.76 on 5.7 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 24 cents, or 6.11 per cent, to $3.69 on 5.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 52 cents, or 2.37 per cent, to $22.48 on 5.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up $1.80, or 3.57 per cent, to $52.21. Bombardier Inc. will not contest the federal government’s decision to replace the military’s aging patrol planes with aircraft from U.S. rival Boeing Co., the Quebec jet maker says. The government announced last month it would buy at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States in a sole-source deal to phase out Canada’s half-century-old fleet of CP-140 Auroras — closingthe door on Bombardier.

Canopy Growth Corporation. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up three cents, or 4.55 per cent, to $0.69. Alberta will begin allowing licensed cannabis retailers to operate temporary sales locations at adult-only events come Jan. 31. The industry welcomed the change, positioning it Tuesday as a way to grow their brands, satisfy customers and erode the market share held by unlicensed dispensaries and dealers. David Klein, chief executive of cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp., called the moves “thoughtful enhancements” which could inspire others.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

1h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C, despite the wind chill being below that. The current...

8m ago

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

2h ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

1h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C, despite the wind chill being below that. The current...

8m ago

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

2h ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

2h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

22h ago

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

4h ago

2:52
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors' Forward Precious Achiuwa about his foundation 'What If Unlimited' and how they are helping thousands of people around the world.

22h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

More Videos