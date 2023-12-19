Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Mississauga hit and run
Photo: Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 19, 2023 3:41 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 4:07 pm.

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took the life of a 58-year-old man, who died weeks later in hospital.

Investigators said around 11 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 18, the man was crossing mid-block on Dundas Street east of The Credit Woodlands when he was struck by a dark-coloured 2014-2016 four-door Toyota Corolla, which was travelling westbound on Dundas. The victim was then hit by a second vehicle.

The initial suspect vehicle then fled the scene after striking the victim. 

Police said 58-year-old Jim White sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision and was rushed to a local trauma centre. White died on Sept. 4.

Authorities have said the suspect vehicle would have damage to the windshield, the driver’s side front fender, and the driver’s side front wheel well cover over the tire.

Investigators have identified and spoken with the driver of the second vehicle, but the driver of the first vehicle remains at large.

In late September, the victim’s family spoke to the public, appealing for the wanted driver to come forward.

Bill, the victim’s father, said his son was on long-term disability, was living with diabetes, and could no longer drive due to neuropathy in his feet.

“I just don’t understand why he wouldn’t have stopped,” he said of the alleged hit-and-run driver. “If Jim had stepped out in front of them, it was an accident … But not to stop and just leave him there, I don’t understand. It would be great if he would … turn [themselves] in.”

With files from Patricia D’Cunha of CityNews

