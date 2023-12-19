Good news: Plovers in a dangerous time

In today’s Big Story Podcast, before we break for the holidays, The Big Story team decided to try to end our year on a positive note with a week of good news stories. We hope this week brings you hope, light and laughter. It’s often our job to deliver bad news, but that doesn’t mean that’s all the world is.

Today: Fatima Syed, the Ontario Reporter at The Narwhal, brings us a story about birds that might as well be a Netflix reality show.

“This is going to be a story about a summer romance on the beach, but it starts with a suspected murder, and includes a cheating scandal,” says Syed.

We don’t want to reveal too much, so just listen and enjoy.