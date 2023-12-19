Politicians, workers seek accountability after sudden closure of St. Louis nursing home

The front lobby of Northview Village Nursing Home is left in disarray in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The living facility closed suddenly, much to the outrage of employees, volunteers and relatives of residents who returned to find their belongings and information of the whereabouts of loved ones. (Vanessa Abbitt/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Post-Dispatch

By Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 2:33 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 2:44 pm.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a St. Louis nursing home needs to be held accountable after the facility was abruptly closed, sending 170 residents to other care centers with little more than the clothes on their backs, political leaders and workers said at a rally Tuesday.

Northview Village Nursing Home shut down on Friday, with shuttle buses brought in to take residents to more than a dozen other St. Louis-area care centers. Days later, some relatives still haven’t found where their loved ones were sent, and at least one manager said the Northview Village residents arrived at her nursing home without records or medication lists.

Some of those who spoke at the rally outside the shuttered nursing home said criminal investigations should be considered. St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus called for aldermanic hearings and said she has spoken to the circuit attorney about the possibility of an investigation.

Mayor Tishaura Jones said she was appalled by the way residents and workers were treated. About 180 people lost their jobs and still haven’t received their last paycheck.

“Are you angry? Because I’m mad as hell,” Jones said.

Northview Village is St. Louis’ largest nursing home. It is operated by suburban St. Louis-based Healthcare Accounting Services. A person answering phones said the company declined comment.

Two Democratic state senators from St. Louis, Karla May and Steven Roberts, said they’ve reached out to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to try and make sure that employees are paid and that residents’ rights are protected.

“We cannot put corporate greed over people,” May said.

The process of moving people out of Northview Village began after 4 p.m. Friday and continued into Saturday morning, said Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the state health department.

Shamell King, an assistant manager at another nursing home, Superior Manor, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that some Northview Village residents arrived without paperwork documenting medical histories or medication needs.

Marjorie Moore, executive director of VOYCE, a St. Louis agency that serves as an ombudsman for long-term care residents and their families, said her agency is still trying to connect some displaced residents with their relatives.

Northview Village has been fined 12 times for federal violations since March 2021, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Fines totaled over $140,000 and ranged from $2,200 to more than $45,000. The federal agency gives Northview a one-star rating out of a possible five, but doesn’t spell out reasons for the fines.

Many of the nursing home’s residents are on Medicaid, and some have behavioral problems. Moore said that despite its troubled past, the nursing home has served as a “safety net” for poor and hard-to-place residents.

Hiedi Haywood, a certified medical technician at Northview Village, said residents were distraught as the center was closing. So, too, were workers, some of whom have spent decades there.

Haywood said many live paycheck-to-paycheck.

“It’s more than Christmas,” Haywood, a mother of six said of the timing of the closure. “I don’t want to be on the street.”

Caroline Hawthorn was a registered nurse at Northview Village, and her aunt was a resident.

“This is real-life stuff,” Hawthorn said. “Where is the compassion? Where is the care?”

Jim Salter, The Associated Press




2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

47m ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

29m ago

Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend
Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend

With the holiday weekend rapidly approaching, Toronto Pearson International Airport is sharing some valuable, time-saving guidance for would-be travellers. Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater...

3h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

3h ago

