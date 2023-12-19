Prince Edward Island second province to sign health-care funding deal with Ottawa

OTTAWA — Prince Edward Island signed a $94-million deal with the federal government to fund improvements to the province’s health-care system.

This makes P.E.I the second province to come to an agreement with Ottawa after British Columbia signed a similar one in October.

The bilateral deals are part of a $196-billion, 10-year national health accord Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered to premiers in February.

On their end, provinces and territories are expected to commit to massive upgrades to digital medical records and the collection of health-care data, as well as being held to account for meeting targets and timelines.

In exchange for its share of the funding, P.E.I has agreed to build 16 new patient medical homes, invest in mental health and make improvements to the health workforce over the next three years.

Quebec remains the only province that hasn’t agreed in principle to the accord, with Premier François Legault pushing back against conditions the federal government has put on the funding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec, 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press