Publishers association struggled to find willing recipient of Freedom to Publish Award

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 8:39 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 8:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Book publishers are facing so much government pressure worldwide that one trade group was unable to find anyone willing to accept its annual International Freedom to Publish Award.

Instead, the Association of American Publishers (AAP) is honoring “all publishing houses in multiple countries and regions of the world that continued to publish” in the face of opposition this year.

“This year we heard from numerous publishers from various parts of the world who were grateful to be considered for recognition, but who also live in fear of the additional scrutiny, harassment, and danger that such an honor might bring,” Terry Adams, who chairs the AAP’s Freedom to Publish Committee, said in a statement Tuesday.

“As a result, this year’s award is for the many houses who quietly fight the battle for free expression under impossibly difficult circumstances.”

The publishers association established the award in 2002, recognizing houses from outside the U.S. “who have demonstrated courage and fortitude in defending freedom of expression.” Publishers in South Africa, Guatemala and Bangladesh are among the previous winners. Last year, the AAP honored Editorial Dahbar, in Venezuela.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

