Remains found sunk in Kentucky lake almost 25 years ago finally identified

By The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 11:31 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 11:42 am.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have identified human remains found wrapped in heavy chains and sunk to the bottom of a lake more than two decades ago.

The identity of the man had remained a mystery since the discovery of his remains in Lake Barkley by two fishermen in 1999, Kentucky State Police said in a media release. The body had been wrapped in tire chains and anchored with a hydraulic jack.

Efforts to identify the man were unsuccessful until state police began seeking help from a private forensic lab earlier this year. The company, Othram Inc., specializes in cold cases and performed genealogy DNA testing on the remains.

With the testing, they were able to link a relative to the remains, which led to the identity of the man, Roger Dale Parham.

Parham was awaiting trial on criminal charges in Fort Smith, Arkansas, at the time of his disappearance in 1999, state police said. He vanished in March of that year and was thought to have left the area to escape prosecution. State police said the FBI also got involved in the search for Parham.

An initial effort to identify the body with DNA testing was unsuccessful in 2016. That year the body was exhumed and experts used DNA technology, dental examinations and other advanced forensic testing, state police said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

21m ago

Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say
Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say

Police are trying to identify suspects after allegedly stolen high-end vehicles were found in shipping containers in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to a private property in the area...

2h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

32m ago

Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville
Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision between an SUV and a...

12m ago

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

21m ago

Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say
Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say

Police are trying to identify suspects after allegedly stolen high-end vehicles were found in shipping containers in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to a private property in the area...

2h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

32m ago

Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville
Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision between an SUV and a...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

17h ago

2:52
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors' Forward Precious Achiuwa about his foundation 'What If Unlimited' and how they are helping thousands of people around the world.

17h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:18
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams

Eye health can be an indicator of overall systemic health and eye exams can reveal a lot more than your prescription number. Dilshad Burman with why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams.

19h ago

More Videos