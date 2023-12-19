School buses cancelled for parts of Durham Region due to winter weather

The GTA wasn’t walloped with as much snow as was predicted but most residents are still waking up to a couple centimetres on Tuesday morning.

Despite the lack of snow on the roads, a sharp drop in the temperature coupled with Monday’s wet weather means a slippery drive and some school buses have been cancelled in areas north and northeast of Toronto.

Most school buses are running across the GTA but the Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board say buses have been cancelled for Zones 1, 2 & 3. All schools in the region remain open and buses are still running in Zone 4.

School buses have also been cancelled for parts of Simcoe County. More details can be found here.

Here are Tuesday’s school bus cancellations across the GTA: