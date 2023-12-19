School buses cancelled for parts of Durham Region due to winter weather
Posted December 19, 2023 6:51 am.
Last Updated December 19, 2023 6:55 am.
The GTA wasn’t walloped with as much snow as was predicted but most residents are still waking up to a couple centimetres on Tuesday morning.
Despite the lack of snow on the roads, a sharp drop in the temperature coupled with Monday’s wet weather means a slippery drive and some school buses have been cancelled in areas north and northeast of Toronto.
Most school buses are running across the GTA but the Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board say buses have been cancelled for Zones 1, 2 & 3. All schools in the region remain open and buses are still running in Zone 4.
School buses have also been cancelled for parts of Simcoe County. More details can be found here.
Here are Tuesday’s school bus cancellations across the GTA:
Durham Region:
- Durham District School Board: Buses cancelled for zones 1, 2 & 3. Buses are running in zone 4 and all schools remain open in all zones.
- Durham Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled for zones 1, 2 & 3. Buses are running in zone 4 and all schools remain open in all zones.
Halton Region:
- Halton District School Board: No closures at this time
- Halton Catholic District School Board: No closures at this time
Peel Region:
- Peel District School Board: No closures at this time
- Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: No closures at this time
City of Toronto:
- Toronto District School Board: No closures at this time
- Toronto Catholic District Board: No closures at this time
York Region:
- York District School Board: No closures at this time
- York Catholic District School Board: No closures at this time
Post-Secondary Schools:
- No closures at this time