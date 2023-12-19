Somber, joyful, magical: Some of the most compelling AP religion photos of 2023

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, the largest Hindu temple outside India in the modern era, is in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By David Crary, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 1:06 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 1:12 am.

In the searing heat of Mecca, throngs of Muslims from around the world converged for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

In the round-the-clock darkness of the polar night, a Lutheran pastor in the Norwegian Arctic archipelago of Svalbard persevered in her ministry to one of the world’s most remote towns.

Associated Press photographers were on the scene — there and in scores of other locales ranging from the flood-stricken mountains of northern India to the sacred volcano Mauna Kea in Hawaii. Their mission: Finding myriad ways to convey how faith and spiritualism, in their many forms, manifested themselves around the world in 2023.

They accompanied Pope Francis on his epic journeys to Africa and Mongolia. They chronicled a weekend retreat in Utah where followers of Hummingbird Church partook in the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca. The photos’ subjects include weary, hopeful migrants worshipping in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, and a 103-year-old Catholic nun serving as chaplain for the men’s basketball team at Loyola University Chicago.

For the AP’s Religion Team, its flagship project of the year took a sweeping, in-depth look at a global phenomenon — the dramatic increase in the number of people who are nonbelievers or unaffiliated with any organized religion — the so-called “nones.” The powerfully illustrated package included reports from the U.S., Italy, South America, the Middle East, India, Japan and Nigeria.

The Religion Team also ran a year-long, intermittent series on sacred sites around the world facing threats related to climate change and human development. Among the featured sites — the famed Cedars of Lebanon and a forest in Benin deemed sacred by practitioners of Voodoo.

Many of the year’s most compelling photos were somber: A U.S. Navy chaplain providing suicide-prevention counseling aboard his ship; the Auschwitz museum working to conserve 8,000 shoes of children murdered during the Holocaust; Jews and Muslims gathering for worship and prayers as the Israel-Hamas war raged in Gaza; an African American man in Baltimore wiping away tears while recalling the childhood sex abuse he endured at the hands of a white Catholic priest.

One stunning photo showed police snipers silhouetted on a Miami Beach rooftop, providing security as members of the local Jewish community gathered for a commemoration of Kristallnacht.

There was lighter subject matter as well — young people rehearsing a sacred Cambodian dance at a Buddhist temple near Minneapolis; teenage Jews of color frolicking in the lake at their one-of-a-kind summer camp in California; the “FREE BIBLES” tent at the Minnesota State Fair.

And there were photos that seemed almost magical: firewalkers in a Greek village dancing on a spring evening across burning coals in a centuries-old ritual; the hauntingly beautiful isolation of a former colony for Hawaiian leprosy patients where a Catholic priest and nun started on the path to sainthood.

“It’s almost like a desecration to try to explain how beautiful it is,” said one of the handful of nuns still based there.

—-

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

David Crary, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

10h ago

Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing
Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who stabbed someone several times in the back in Scarborough last October. Officers were called to the Kingston and Galloway roads area on Wednesday,...

7h ago

Winter weather travel advisory in effect as snow hits GTA
Winter weather travel advisory in effect as snow hits GTA

It was a mild and rainy start to the work week, but it felt a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a gusty flurries hitting parts of the Greater Toronto Area, where a travel advisory remains in...

4h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

6h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

10h ago

Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing
Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who stabbed someone several times in the back in Scarborough last October. Officers were called to the Kingston and Galloway roads area on Wednesday,...

7h ago

Winter weather travel advisory in effect as snow hits GTA
Winter weather travel advisory in effect as snow hits GTA

It was a mild and rainy start to the work week, but it felt a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a gusty flurries hitting parts of the Greater Toronto Area, where a travel advisory remains in...

4h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

6h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

9h ago

2:18
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams

Eye health can be an indicator of overall systemic health and eye exams can reveal a lot more than your prescription number. Dilshad Burman with why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams.

9h ago

1:17
Raptor's Achiuwa talks about his foundation 'What If Unlimited'
Raptor's Achiuwa talks about his foundation 'What If Unlimited'

Lindsay Dunn speaks with Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa about 'What If Unlimited' and his non-profit foundation holding its first week-long basketball camp in Nigeria back in 2022.

9h ago

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.
More Videos