S&P/TSX composite up nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also climb

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2023 11:33 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 200 points in late-morning trading as gains in the base metal stocks helped lead a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 191.07 points at 20,813.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 227.25 points at 37,533.27. The S&P 500 index was up 21.62 points at 4,762.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.41 points at 14,969.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.98 cents US compared with 74.70 cents US on Monday.

The February crude contract was up US$1.19 at US$74.01 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.43 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$15.30 at US$2,055.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.92 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

23m ago

Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say
Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say

Police are trying to identify suspects after allegedly stolen high-end vehicles were found in shipping containers in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to a private property in the area...

2h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

34m ago

Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville
Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision between an SUV and a...

13m ago

