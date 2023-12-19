Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville
Posted December 19, 2023 12:17 pm.
One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a collision between an SUV and a dump truck around 11:30 a.m. near Bloomington Road and Ninth Line.
York Regional Police say one female was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Bloomington Road is closed in the area for the investigation.