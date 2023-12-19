Thousands of lights at Chicago Botanic Garden illuminate tunnels, lilies and art

"Laser Lake," a show of multicolored light and music, dances across the Great Basin Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, as part of the Chicago Botanic Garden's 1.3-mile, fifth annual Lightscape holiday experience of light and music in Glencoe, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Charles Rex Arbogast, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 12:13 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 12:26 am.

GLENCOE, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Botanic Garden is dazzling patrons and visitors from around the world with their fifth annual holiday display of light and music: Lightscape.

Clusters of multigenerational households push strollers, carry children and walk arm in arm with older relatives as they navigate the 1.3-mile (2.1-kilometer) experience in the village of Glencoe, near Chicago.

More than 22 light installations by various local and international artists light a path through established gardens that snake around the Great Basin in the core of the garden’s 385 acres.

Highlights of the experience include passing through the “Electric Ribbon Tunnel” created by Culture Creative; “Sea of Light,” created by UK artist Ithaca, which has 4,800 individually controlled balls of LED light; “Lilies,” by UK artist Jigantics, with 22 illuminated 5-foot (1.5-meter) lilies that float in and around the darkness of the Great Basin; and “Laser Lake,” projecting a rainbow of light dancing across the Great Basin.

A crowd favorite, “Winter Cathedral,” features a cathedral window arch of 100,000 lights that extends along a 110-foot (33.5-meter) tunnel at the end of your journey.

The event ends Jan. 7. To find out more visit: https://www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

Charles Rex Arbogast, The Associated Press





Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

10h ago

Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing
Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who stabbed someone several times in the back in Scarborough last October. Officers were called to the Kingston and Galloway roads area on Wednesday,...

7h ago

Winter weather travel advisory in effect as snow hits GTA
Winter weather travel advisory in effect as snow hits GTA

It was a mild and rainy start to the work week, but it felt a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a gusty flurries hitting parts of the Greater Toronto Area, where a travel advisory remains in...

4h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

6h ago

