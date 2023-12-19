Thousands rally across Slovakia to protest the government’s plan to amend the penal code

By The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 1:48 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 1:56 pm.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands returned to the streets of major cities across Slovakia on Tuesday to continue their protests against a plan by the new government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico to amend the country’s penal code.

The changes proposed by the coalition government include a proposal to abolish the special prosecutors’ office, which handles serious crimes such as graft, organized crime and extremism by mid-January.

According to the proposal, those cases will now be taken over by prosecutors in regional offices, which haven’t dealt with such crimes for 20 years.

Michal Simecka, head of the liberal Progressive Slovakia, the strongest opposition party, said the changes “would result in amnesty for mafia and corrupt people.”

“We have to show them that we’ll defend justice,” Simecka said.

Meanwhile in the streets people repeatedly chanted “We’ve had enough of Fico.”

The legislation approved by Fico’s government needs parliamentary and presidential approval. The three-party coalition has a majority in parliament.

Fico returned to power for the fourth time after his scandal-tainted leftist party won Slovakia’s Sept. 30 parliamentary election on a pro-Russia and anti-American platform.

His critics worry that his return could lead Slovakia to abandon its pro-Western course and instead follow the direction of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Since Fico’s government came to power, some elite investigators and police officials who deal with top corruption cases have been dismissed or furloughed. The planned changes in the legal system also include a reduction in punishments for corruption.

Under the previous government, which came to power in 2020 after campaigning on an anti-corruption ticket, dozens of senior officials, police officers, judges, prosecutors, politicians and businesspeople linked to Fico’s party have been charged and convicted of corruption and other crimes.

The protests have been gaining steam since Dec. 7, when people took to the streets of Bratislava.

Organizers said Tuesday that rallies took place in Kosice, Presov, Poprad, Banska Bystrica, Zilina, Nitra, Trnava, Trencin, Spisska Nova Ves, Liptovsky Mikulas and Povazska Bystrica.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

1h ago

Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend
Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend

With the holiday weekend rapidly approaching, Toronto Pearson International Airport is sharing some valuable, time-saving guidance for would-be travellers. Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater...

1h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

2h ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

1h ago

Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend
Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend

With the holiday weekend rapidly approaching, Toronto Pearson International Airport is sharing some valuable, time-saving guidance for would-be travellers. Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater...

1h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

2h ago

Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
Canada lays out plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

18h ago

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

1h ago

2:52
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors' Forward Precious Achiuwa about his foundation 'What If Unlimited' and how they are helping thousands of people around the world.

19h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

21h ago

2:18
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams

Eye health can be an indicator of overall systemic health and eye exams can reveal a lot more than your prescription number. Dilshad Burman with why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams.

21h ago

More Videos